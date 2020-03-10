Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stocks remain down after large drop in prices Monday

Stocks remain down after large drop in prices Monday

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Stocks remain down after large drop in prices Monday

Stocks remain down after large drop in prices Monday

Monday marked one of the worst days for investors since the 2008 stock market crash as stocks fell just minutes after markets opened.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stocks remain down after large drop in prices Monday

History monday as stocks fell just minutes after markets opened.

News 18's balint szalavari met with a professor of finance at purdue to discuss what the future holds for investors.

As he reports, there is more to the market's crash than the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to purdue professor of finance john mcconnell, stocks are down around 20 percent over the last few weeks.

Mcconnell: "that represents billions of dollars of losses to us investors."

Monday marked one of the worst days for investors since the 2008 stock market crash.

The new york stock exchange was even halted for the first time in more than a decade.

Mcconnell says such halts only happen in certain cases.

Mcconnell: "the rate of decline is so extraordinary that the exchange officials conclude that it's appropriate to take a breather."

According to mcconnell, the global decline in oil prices have played a role in driving down stocks.

Mcconnell: "that stems from an oil price war between saudi arabia and russia."

But he says this isn't the only reason stocks have crashed.

Mcconnell: "the coronavirus is having a significant global effect on corporate profits, production and employment."

Mcconnell says investors should wait to see how the market changes over the next few days.

Mcconnell: "we hope for the best and hope that the virus is contained and controlled and eliminated."

Reporting from purdue, balint szalavari, news 18.

Wall street has shown some improvements since opening this morning.

But markets remain a virtual clinic is providing indiana residents coronavirus screenings.

Iu health created the



Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street plummets as virus, oil price drop stoke recession fears

Wall Street took a nose-dive on Monday as recession worries loomed large while tumbling oil prices...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarzBonfire

Marz Bonfire People are stunned at the $SFIX haircut on a rev guide down. Or is it this: CEO has just 54K shares left after sel… https://t.co/Aq7B1UlRfL 7 hours ago

MicheleBerkowi1

michey The more people panic the more the economy falls then where sitting ducks with everything shut down. A ghost town.… https://t.co/IzL031Mjny 9 hours ago

aedailydotnet

aedaily.net US stocks remain down after 15-minute trading halt is lifted https://t.co/KYckAsPDng https://t.co/NKcP4rhA2C 1 day ago

jodixu

Jodi Xu Klein STORY - US stocks remain sharply down on falling oil prices and coronavirus fears after trading halt is lifted foll… https://t.co/mqZEyKjMcf 1 day ago

Traderinput

Traderinput.com Stocks Continue Decline, Dow Falls By 2,000 Following a trading halt after a 7% sell-off, stocks remain in the red.… https://t.co/pjrDiGaMNh 1 day ago

OptoCMC

Opto 📈 Trading Intelligence 🐦 $TWTR shares are down 5.7% after announcing partnership with Elliott Management & Silver Lake - there will be a… https://t.co/VvmYni8HqB 1 day ago

Cycle_System

#CycleSystem #MarketInternals #McClellanOscillator $ES_F $SPY $NQ_F $QQQ $YM_F #Trading #Futures #Stocks US futures remain limit down #DOW 24554 -5.07% #SPX 2820… https://t.co/UUFVa8gn98 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Financial expert weighs in on stock market's rough ride [Video]Financial expert weighs in on stock market's rough ride

Stocks are falling sharply on Monday over continued fears and uncertainty over the coronavirus, as well as a drop in the price of oil.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:39Published

Financial expert weighs in on stock market's rough ride [Video]Financial expert weighs in on stock market's rough ride

Stocks are falling sharply on Monday over continued fears and uncertainty over the coronavirus, as well as a drop in the price of oil.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 06:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.