Fake Daniel Radcliffe Coronavirus Tweet Fooled Many On Internet

Fake Daniel Radcliffe Coronavirus Tweet Fooled Many On InternetA fake coronavirus tweet fooled many on social media.
Recent related news from verified sources

Daniel Radcliffe & Coronavirus Rumors: Here's His Rep's Response

Rumors have been spreading that Daniel Radcliffe tested positive for Coronavirus after a tweet from a...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

Enstone

Darlene (I am not your partisan) Strozut☔️ RT @QWongSJ: A fake BBC News account tweeted a false claim that Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe has coronavirus. It took Twitter at lea… 3 minutes ago

karenamathis

Karen Mathis RT @TheMarySue: Daniel Radcliffe doesn't have #Coronavirus https://t.co/xLxkfoZogv 4 minutes ago

schpsych8

B. Sargent Noble RT @maggieNYT: Earlier today, I RTed a fake BBC account and un-RTed when a very helpful reader flagged it. My apologies for confusion. Here… 4 minutes ago

queenslight16

Trenton Matthews, The Queen's Sunlight! RT @CNETNews: Twitter users duped by fake account that falsely claimed Daniel Radcliffe has coronavirus https://t.co/hv6gV3pO42 8 minutes ago

princessxciarax

ciara stan page RT @nicolewboyce: whoever made the tweet that said daniel radcliffe had coronavirus that I sent to 100 people before I realized it was fake… 8 minutes ago

KingEphemera

Nick @ FFVII Demo is here People are losers for making that Daniel Radcliffe was diagnosed with coronavirus fake tweet. 9 minutes ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch 🖖 Daniel Radcliffe Is Fine. No, He Doesn't Have #Coronavirus, Despite That Fake Tweet. Let's not start claiming rand… https://t.co/bWTJfnUjU0 16 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Twitter users duped by fake account that falsely claimed Daniel Radcliffe has coronavirus – CNET https://t.co/EkFCrTec18 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories [Video]Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories

Thai government officials on Tuesday (March 3) raided the home of a woman alleged to have spread coronavirus scare stories. Puttipong Punnakan, the country's Digital Economy and Society minister,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published

