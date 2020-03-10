Fake Daniel Radcliffe Coronavirus Tweet Fooled Many On Internet

Darlene (I am not your partisan) Strozut☔️ RT @QWongSJ: A fake BBC News account tweeted a false claim that Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe has coronavirus. It took Twitter at lea… 3 minutes ago

Karen Mathis RT @TheMarySue: Daniel Radcliffe doesn't have #Coronavirus https://t.co/xLxkfoZogv 4 minutes ago

B. Sargent Noble RT @maggieNYT: Earlier today, I RTed a fake BBC account and un-RTed when a very helpful reader flagged it. My apologies for confusion. Here… 4 minutes ago

Trenton Matthews, The Queen's Sunlight! RT @CNETNews: Twitter users duped by fake account that falsely claimed Daniel Radcliffe has coronavirus https://t.co/hv6gV3pO42 8 minutes ago

ciara stan page RT @nicolewboyce: whoever made the tweet that said daniel radcliffe had coronavirus that I sent to 100 people before I realized it was fake… 8 minutes ago

Nick @ FFVII Demo is here People are losers for making that Daniel Radcliffe was diagnosed with coronavirus fake tweet. 9 minutes ago

Dennis Koch 🖖 Daniel Radcliffe Is Fine. No, He Doesn't Have #Coronavirus, Despite That Fake Tweet. Let's not start claiming rand… https://t.co/bWTJfnUjU0 16 minutes ago