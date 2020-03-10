'Radioactive': Marie Fights Professors Clip 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published 'Radioactive': Marie Fights Professors Clip Radioactive: Marie Fights Professors Clip - From the 1870s to the modern era, 'Radioactive' is a journey through Marie Curie's (Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies - her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that followed for her and for the world. 0

