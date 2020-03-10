Global  

Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 03:05s
Radioactive: Nuclear Test Clip - From the 1870s to the modern era, 'Radioactive' is a journey through Marie Curie's (Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies - her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that followed for her and for the world.
