Suzie Beth RT @thisweekinWoo: JUST IN: Governor Charlie Baker Declares State of Emergency in Massachusetts There are now 92 confirmed and presumptive… 54 seconds ago

Kabir Oberoi RT @MichelleTweetin: BREAKING: Gov. Charlie Baker declares a state of emergency after the number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts doub… 2 minutes ago

Jocelyne Melissa RT @CommonTalkPod: Here‘s the local Tick-Tock of the #coronavirus - 1st case appears in Massachusetts - Biogen meeting spreads the virus… 4 minutes ago

Lane Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/u0mbcdacAl… https://t.co/DrjlalG8vm 10 minutes ago

WGBH News “This declaration will give our administration more flexibility to respond to this evolving outbreak,” Gov. Charlie… https://t.co/GfbwddVtQs 16 minutes ago

🇺🇸🌊Puri Monsta🇺🇸Ms. Resista 🌊🇺🇸StopGOP20🌊 RT @thomaskaine5: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/6TswMuc6YP 18 minutes ago

Talk of the Commonwealth Here‘s the local Tick-Tock of the #coronavirus - 1st case appears in Massachusetts - Biogen meeting spreads the… https://t.co/R9uVoGqUbF 20 minutes ago