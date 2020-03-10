Global  

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Baker made the announcement during a press conference at the State House.

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Mass. officials step up coronavirus measures as community spread begins

Public health officials announced Tuesday that the number of novel coronavirus cases in Massachusetts...
bizjournals - Published

Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus

Massachusetts just declared a state of emergency after 92 residents tested positive for the coronavirus· Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency for the state on Tuesday.  ·...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •bizjournals



Suziebeth22

Suzie Beth RT @thisweekinWoo: JUST IN: Governor Charlie Baker Declares State of Emergency in Massachusetts There are now 92 confirmed and presumptive… 54 seconds ago

kabirtoberoi

Kabir Oberoi RT @MichelleTweetin: BREAKING: Gov. Charlie Baker declares a state of emergency after the number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts doub… 2 minutes ago

jocelynemelissa

Jocelyne Melissa RT @CommonTalkPod: Here‘s the local Tick-Tock of the #coronavirus - 1st case appears in Massachusetts - Biogen meeting spreads the virus… 4 minutes ago

imagesbylane

Lane Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/u0mbcdacAl… https://t.co/DrjlalG8vm 10 minutes ago

wgbhnews

WGBH News “This declaration will give our administration more flexibility to respond to this evolving outbreak,” Gov. Charlie… https://t.co/GfbwddVtQs 16 minutes ago

purrmonsta

🇺🇸🌊Puri Monsta🇺🇸Ms. Resista 🌊🇺🇸StopGOP20🌊 RT @thomaskaine5: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/6TswMuc6YP 18 minutes ago

CommonTalkPod

Talk of the Commonwealth Here‘s the local Tick-Tock of the #coronavirus - 1st case appears in Massachusetts - Biogen meeting spreads the… https://t.co/R9uVoGqUbF 20 minutes ago

Tullio70150797

Tullio RT @sentantiq: Coronavirus cases jump in Massachusetts, Charlie Baker declares state of emergency https://t.co/vJhsUWUJf4 21 minutes ago


Gov. Baker Explains What A State Of Emergency Means [Video]Gov. Baker Explains What A State Of Emergency Means

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency over coronavirus on Tuesday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:56Published

Gov. Baker declares 'state of emergency' [Video]Gov. Baker declares 'state of emergency'

"Today I'm declaring a state of emergency in Massachusetts. This declaration will give our administration more flexibility to respond to this evolving outbreak," Baker said.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 09:31Published

