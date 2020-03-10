Global  

Poachers Kill Rare White Giraffe Female And Her Calf

Poachers Kill Rare White Giraffe Female And Her CalfA rare white giraffe and her calf were reportedly killed by poachers.
Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya

Rangers found the carcasses of a female and her calf in a village in north-eastern Kenya.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com•New Zealand Herald•CTV News•FOXNews.com•SBS



