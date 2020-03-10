Global  

Fake Daniel Radcliffe Coronavirus Tweet Fooled Many On Internet

Fake Daniel Radcliffe Coronavirus Tweet Fooled Many On InternetA fake coronavirus tweet fooled many on social media.
Daniel Radcliffe & Coronavirus Rumors: Here's His Rep's Response

Rumors have been spreading that Daniel Radcliffe tested positive for Coronavirus after a tweet from a...
Just Jared - Published


sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Twitter users duped by fake account that falsely claimed Daniel Radcliffe has coronavirus https://t.co/YdX8gVvIZ4 8 seconds ago

ThurberTeam

Jane Thurber RT @maggieNYT: Earlier today, I RTed a fake BBC account and un-RTed when a very helpful reader flagged it. My apologies for confusion. Here… 55 seconds ago

RealCodeTips

Code Tips Twitter users duped by fake account that falsely claimed Daniel Radcliffe has coronavirus - CNET https://t.co/LGrUwifGoF 4 minutes ago

Nasser22820844

Nasser RT @Dr_Ulrichsen: 'The account was registered under the username @BBCNewsTonight and used the British broadcaster's logo (...) The account… 4 minutes ago

pughtatochip

cleo screaming at that fake news update about daniel radcliffe having coronavirus... not harry potter lmaoooooo 4 minutes ago

Dr_Ulrichsen

Kristian Ulrichsen 'The account was registered under the username @BBCNewsTonight and used the British broadcaster's logo (...) The ac… https://t.co/gy1EjUsnR0 8 minutes ago

weinhous

Marty Weinhous RT @gcluley: Some bozo used a fake BBC Twitter account to spread a fake story that Daniel Radcliffe had been confirmed as infected by coron… 12 minutes ago

Claire__James

Claire James Twitter users duped by fake account that falsely claimed Daniel Radcliffe has coronavirus - CNET 12 minutes ago


Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories [Video]Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories

Thai government officials on Tuesday (March 3) raided the home of a woman alleged to have spread coronavirus scare stories. Puttipong Punnakan, the country's Digital Economy and Society minister,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published

