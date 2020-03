Philadelphia Weather: Gusty Evening Showers/Storm

MILD.URGING CALM FOR EVERYBODY WITHTHIS.THANKS, STEPHANIE.ALL RIGHT.KATE'S BACK.I KNOW.YES.THE CALMING EFFECTOBFUSCATE BILO.WELL, I HAVE GOT SOME GOODDECENT NEWS.IT IS 57 DEGREES OUTSIDE IFYOU ARE HEADING OUT TO GRABDINNER, GET OUTSIDE FOR AWALK, TAKE THE TALK FOR AWALK, IT IS MILD BUT MAY DODGEWAYNE DROPS.THAT IS IN THE SO GREAT NEWS.67 DEGREES IN MARCH IN THE TOOBAD AT ALL.THAT IS OUR HIGH TODAY.LETS LOOK AT CURRENTCONDITIONS.SIXTY-SEVEN, CLOUDS ARE INPLACE, BUT IT IS MILD.WE HAVE GOT TO THE LOWER 70'SYESTERDAY.UPPER 60'S SO FAR TODAY.WINDS ARE SUSTAIN FROM THESOUTHWEST, ABOUT 14 MILES ANHOUR.NEAR 30 MILES AN HOUR.SO IT IS BLUSTERY OUTSIDE.THAT WILL MAKE IT FEEL LIKEYOU DID NEED A JACKET OUTSIDETONIGHT, EVEN WITH THOSEMILDER TEMPERATURES.OUT AHEAD OF THE ADVANCINGCOLD FRONT TEMPERATURES TODAY,THEY ARE 69 IN WILMINGTON.SIXTY-EIGHT IN DOVER ANDLANCASTER.SIXTY-SEVEN THE HIGH INALLENTOWN.AND NEAR 70 IN ATLANTIC CITYAS WELL.IT WILL TURN COOLER BEHINDTHIS FRONT.TOMORROW'S NOT A CHILLY DAYBUT CLOSE TO AVERAGE.IN FACT SLIGHTLY ABOVE BUTCOOLER THEN TODAY, ANDYESTERDAY, HAS BEEN.HERE THAT IS LINE OF SHOWERSWITH OUR COLD FRONT CROSSINGTHE MOUNTAINS OF CENTRALPENNSYLVANIA RIGHT NOW.THOSE SHOWERS WILL GET HEREFOR US LATER THIS EVENING BUTTHERE ARE A LOT OF CLOUDS,SCATTERED SHOWERS OUT AHEAD OFTHE MAIN FRONT.THAT IS STABILIZING ATMOSPHERESO AS THIS FRONT COMES THROUGHIT DOESN'T HAVE MUCH.WE WILL SEE GUSTY SHOWERS.THAT IS IT.CANNOT RULE OUT THUNDER, FLASHOF LIGHTENING THIS EVENING.OR WISE WE ARE JUST LOOKING ATSOME BURSTS OF RAINFALLTHROUGH THIS EVENING.WE ARE SEEING A FEW SHOWERSAPPROACHING THE CITY OFPHILADELPHIA, DELAWARE COUNTY,MONTGOMERY COUNTY, CHESTERCOUNTY SEEING SHOWERS AT THEMOMENT.THEY WILL COME THROUGH IN THENEXT HOUR AND ANOTHER BATCHALONG ACTUAL COLD FRONT MAYSLIDE THROUGH AT 9:00 TONIGHTAND CLEAR COAST AT MIDNIGHTAND THEN SKIES WILL CLEAR ANDWE WILL WAKE UP TO SUNSHINE ONYOUR WEDNESDAY MORNING BUTCLOUDS WILL ROLL BACK IN THEAFTERNOON.SO WHEN 5:00 P.M.

EARL THEYARE EVENING WE HAVE SEENSHOWERS AND THEY WILL LASTUNTIL MIDNIGHT.BRIEF HEAVY RAINFALL WITHSHOWERS, GUSTY WIND LIKELY OUTAHEAD OF THE FRONT AND ASSHOWERS COME THROUGH ANDCANNOT RULE OUT RUMBLE OFTHUNDER OR FLASH OF LIGHTENINGBUT IN THE A MAJOR RISKTONIGHT.44 DEGREES OVERNIGHT LOW GUSTYSHOWERS EARLY AND THENCLEARING.FORECAST AT A GLANCE FORTOMORROW 58, SUNSHINE EARLY,THEN CLOUDS WILL ROLL IN,45 DEGREES IN THE MORNING ANDTHEN WE WILL JUMP UP TO THEMID 50'S.IT IS ABOVE AVERAGE.FIFTY-EIGHT FOR THE HIGH,NORMAL RIGHT AROUND50 DEGREES.PRECIPITATION CHANCES FOR NEXTFEW DAYS LIKELY NOT MUCH, FORWEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY WE MAYSEE A STRAY SURE THURSDAYNIGHT, FRIDAY IS THE DAY THATWE HAVE 90 PERCENT CHAPS OFRAIN, DRY SATURDAY AND THENLOWER RAIN CHANCES, RETURNINGSUNDAY AND MACHINE.SO YOU'RE WITNESS WEATHERSEVEN DAY FORECAST, OUR NEXTSYSTEM THURSDAY NIGHT, FRIDAYMORNING, IT WILL LIKELY BE WETBUT WILL CLEAR OUT IN THEFRIDAY ANOTHER MILD DAY AT 66.SATURDAY, MORE SEASONAL.LOWER 50'S RIGHT WHERE WESHOULD BE BUT MOSTLY SUNNY AND