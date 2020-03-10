Alabama health officials discuss coronavirus concerns

It finished in the green.

Stocks stabilized after markets plunged yesterday over coronavirus fears.

But - those fears have yet to subside.

The global death toll from the virus has topped 4- thousand.

The number of confirmed cases approached 117-thousand.

More than 800 cases have been reported across the u-s.

The death toll here is now 29.

New jersey reported its first death today.

We have team coverage for you as we learn how the coronavirus is impacting us in north alabama.

We start with waay 31's sydney martin, who joins us live in huntsville with new information from the state health department.

Sydney?

The alabama department of public health said they are encouraging everyone to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer out in public...because there are no confirmed cases in the state and everyone working together could keep it from spreading.

In the last two hours, the state's department of public health asked for anyone who is sick to call their doctor first ..and not to show up to the e-r if they could possibly have coronavirus.

State officials explained if someone does have coronavirus they don't want others at an emergency room to be exposed to it.

Now they also advised anyone traveling overseas or to areas in the united states that have seen a lot of cases to contact their local health department.

They also asked for any parents of children in schools who go on trips with or without their kids to make their child's school administration aware if you travel to one of these hot spots so they can monitor no one in school gets symtpoms. the alabama department of public health said it will start providing updates every friday to keep everyone updated on coronavirus.

