IU Halts Face-to-Face Classroom Teaching in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

Indiana university now moving to*online courses as the coronavirus inches closer to the tr?

State.

But it's not the only institution taking preventative measures.

Anchor jessica hartman gives us a look at what's being done in other areas to get ahead of the virus.

Paranoia and panic popping up across the country?

As the coronavirus spreads.

It's no different here in the tr?state?

As health officials prepare for the eventuality of the virus.

Now schools in the area are also tackling the issue head on.

In eastern kentucky?

College is canceling?

The spring semester and forcing all students off campus?

By saturday.

Instead of switching ot online courses like many universities.

Berea also canceling the spring commencemen t ceremony and sports teams will wrap up their seasons on thursday.

The president is apologizing for the short notice?

But adding the move will*not halt*all activity on the campus.

Faculty will continue their responsibiliti es until further notice.

And while no cases have been confirmed in madison county?

Where berea is located?

6 cases have been confirmed across the bluegrass.

The closest cases to the school are 2 in fayette county.

44news will keep you informed as the spread of the virus?

Be sure to stay with us on air and online for the latest developments .

Jessica hartman 44news.