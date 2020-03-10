Here's Why Baltimore County's Glass Hasn't Been Recycled For Years 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:00s - Published Here's Why Baltimore County's Glass Hasn't Been Recycled For Years Residents of Baltimore County received quite the shock a few weeks ago when they found out the glass they've been recycling was ending up in landfills.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this John Wachter RT @AnnieRoseNews: Welcome to the Baltimore County Recycling Facility - where they recycle roughly 280 tons of recycling material **per day… 2 hours ago Annie Rose Ramos Welcome to the Baltimore County Recycling Facility - where they recycle roughly 280 tons of recycling material **pe… https://t.co/Pp4gHxSKdH 5 hours ago Howard County EDA Not only are we brewing up some good ideas at the Maryland Innovation Center, we’re brewing up fun with the Baltimo… https://t.co/DCnK5UL8Hl 1 day ago