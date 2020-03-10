Protesters block police van during anti-fascist rally outside Greek Embassy in London

Anti-fascist groups in London held a protest on Tuesday (March 10) against Greece over its treatment of migrants.

The protesters assembled outside the Greek Embassy in Holland Park, London, and blocked the road outside chanting “stop deportations” and “refugees are welcome here”.

At one point protesters refused to let a police van through, keeping in line with their anti-police message.

The officer driving the van told the protesters, "if a person dies, it's on you" before turning around.

The protest follows footage emerging earlier this month of Greek coastguard officers hitting migrants on a dinghy & firing shots towards them.