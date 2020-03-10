Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Protesters block police van during anti-fascist rally outside Greek Embassy in London

Protesters block police van during anti-fascist rally outside Greek Embassy in London

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:04s - Published < > Embed
Protesters block police van during anti-fascist rally outside Greek Embassy in London

Protesters block police van during anti-fascist rally outside Greek Embassy in London

Protesters block police van during anti-fascist rally outside Greek Embassy in London
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Protesters block police van during anti-fascist rally outside Greek Embassy in London

Anti-fascist groups in London held a protest on Tuesday (March 10) against Greece over its treatment of migrants.

The protesters assembled outside the Greek Embassy in Holland Park, London, and blocked the road outside chanting “stop deportations” and “refugees are welcome here”.

At one point protesters refused to let a police van through, keeping in line with their anti-police message.

The officer driving the van told the protesters, "if a person dies, it's on you" before turning around.

The protest follows footage emerging earlier this month of Greek coastguard officers hitting migrants on a dinghy & firing shots towards them.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anti-fascist rally in London directed at Italian deputy PM features dancing clowns amid police intervention [Video]Anti-fascist rally in London directed at Italian deputy PM features dancing clowns amid police intervention

Anti-fascist protesters marched in central London on Tuesday evening (March 3) against Italian Deputy PM Matteo Salvini, who was due to speak at an event in London but pulled out at the last minute due..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:06Published

Several arrests as anti-Trump protesters rally in New York City after impeachment acquittal [Video]Several arrests as anti-Trump protesters rally in New York City after impeachment acquittal

Anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of New York City on Wednesday (February 5) in response to President Donald Trump's impeachment acquittal. The protesters chanted slogans such as "sham..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.