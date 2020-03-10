Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Central Park Trailer

Central Park Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Central Park Trailer

Central Park Trailer

Central Park Season 1 Trailer A musical walk in the park.

Watch Central Park on May 29 on the Apple TV app.

Central Park is an animated musical comedy from Emmy® Award-winner Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) that follows the exploits of a family living in the world’s most famous park.

The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Animated Apple TV+ Series 'Central Park'

Apple today shared a trailer for "Central Park," an animated musical comedy that's coming to Apple...
MacRumours.com - Published Also reported by •AppleInsiderPolygon


Watch The Trailer For "Central Park," A Musical-Comedy From Creator Of "Bob's Burgers"

Watch The Trailer For Central Park, A Musical-Comedy From Creator Of Bob's Burgers"Where else can your son and daughter splash in dirty hot dog water?" [ more › ]
Gothamist - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Loudfan123212

Brandon @lorenbouchard @boogurl405 I loved the trailer for Central Park btw when’s the trailer coming for the bobs burgers… https://t.co/bv1zMSp3Kt 53 seconds ago

MercedesDiva2

Gracias a la vida🌹 RT @THR: Apple's first animated series 'Central Park' debuted its trailer. Watch: https://t.co/P2omXy01Go 1 minute ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter Apple's first animated series 'Central Park' debuted its trailer. Watch: https://t.co/P2omXy01Go 3 minutes ago

cheerok

Stephanie Earley RT @mattearley44: OOOO CENTRAL PARK TRAILER @AppleTV @cheerok https://t.co/ilOe0iadZT 6 minutes ago

kettls

🔸️🔶️ j e n 🔶️🔸️ RT @chongster62: Here we go, it's the first trailer for our new musical comedy Central Park! Coming on May 29th on Apple TV, this show is s… 19 minutes ago

dirosart

Lena DiRosa RT @IGN: Watch the first trailer for the Apple TV+ animated musical comedy Central Park, featuring an insane cast including @joshgad, @Kris… 21 minutes ago

StylezGtDaJuice

Ashley~GamerChick RT @HYPEBEAST: Get ready for more musical numbers from Loren Bouchard. https://t.co/ehvPHT72Oq 23 minutes ago

HYPEBEAST

HYPEBEAST Get ready for more musical numbers from Loren Bouchard. https://t.co/ehvPHT72Oq 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Man Standing Next Official Trailer [Video]The Man Standing Next Official Trailer

The Man Standing Next Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: AN UNTOLD STORY OF THE KOREAN CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY (KCIA), AND ITS POLITICAL MANEUVERING IN THE 1970S In the 1970s, Korea is under the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.