School Buys Sprayers To Fight Coronavirus

Decision on march madness in the next coming days.

This evening we are learning what measures the limestone county school district is taking to keep students safe from the coronavirus.

Waay 31's casey albritton spoke to the limestone county superintendent.

She learned the district is ordering heavy-duty disinfectant sprayers and changing up lunch-line procedures to keep students safe.

"the district tells me instead of students going through the lunch line and serving themselves, some schools will have staff members on the other side of the line to hand them their food."

Jennifer turner/ parent "everyone is more aware and the kids seem to be more aware."

Jennifer turner has two kids in limestone county schools... and she says she was happy to hear the district is taking more sanitary precautions.

Jennifer turner/ parent "as a mom, that gives me peace of mind, knowing they are doing something in the classroom."

Limestone county schools superintendent, mike owens, tells me the district is spending almost eight thousand dollars on about 16 new heavy-duty sprayers...to spray down schools with disinfectant superintendent owens "we can just walk down as fast as we can, walking down the hall with sprayer and our custodial staff will help cut out the virus that way."

Owens tells me a sanitary learning environment is a priority.

Superintendent owens "we are doing those things as far as our custodial staff to make sure that they are sanitizing things on a higher degree than we have in the past."

The district is also taking other actions... teachers are preparing take- home learning activities for students who feel sick and can't come to school for long periods of time.

Superintendent owens "we don't anticipate that but we want to be ready for it if it does happen."

Jennifer turner/ parent "i love that they are preparing for that just in case.

I mean, i always think it's better to be safe than sorry."

The superintendent tells me those sprayers will be delivered within the next two weeks.

Reporting in limestone county, casey albritton, waay 31 news."

Superintendent owens says your child should be off any medication and without a fever for at least 24 hours before