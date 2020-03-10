Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Polis Has Declared A State Of Emergency Due To The Coronavirus

Gov. Polis Has Declared A State Of Emergency Due To The Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Polis Has Declared A State Of Emergency Due To The Coronavirus

Gov. Polis Has Declared A State Of Emergency Due To The Coronavirus

On Tuesday morning, Gov.

Jared Polis declared a State of Emergency in Colorado because of coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday as Colorado gears up to fight the growing...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsFOXNews.comSeattle Times


State basketball, hockey will not be derailed by Gov. Polis’ emergency declaration, CHSAA says

This week's CHSAA state hockey and basketball championships will move along as scheduled, the...
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

katydogcrazy

CJ(Katy) Crittenden RT @girlsreallyrule: Gov. Polis declared a state of emergency in CO and will make sure service industry folks get paid sick leave, is deman… 10 seconds ago

skepticshe

SkepticShe 😈 (Lauren) RT @the1germ: Jared Polis is handling coronavirus leaps and bounds better than the damned president. Calmest I've ever felt after hearing a… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus [Video]Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Baker made the announcement during a press conference at the State House. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:21Published

Gov. Baker Explains What A State Of Emergency Means [Video]Gov. Baker Explains What A State Of Emergency Means

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency over coronavirus on Tuesday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.