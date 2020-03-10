Gov. Polis Has Declared A State Of Emergency Due To The Coronavirus
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Polis Has Declared A State Of Emergency Due To The Coronavirus
On Tuesday morning, Gov.
Jared Polis declared a State of Emergency in Colorado because of coronavirus.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday as Colorado gears up to fight the growing...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •bizjournals •FOXNews.com •Seattle Times
|This week's CHSAA state hockey and basketball championships will move along as scheduled, the...
Denver Post - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources