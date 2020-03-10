Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Movie (2020) - Paul Hogan

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Movie (2020) - Paul Hogan

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Movie (2020) - Paul Hogan

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Movie (2020) - Paul Hogan

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE sees Paul Hogan playing himself and on the brink of receiving a Knighthood for services to comedy.

“Don’t do anything to mess this up”, his manager tells him.

However, despite all his best efforts, the next 6 weeks sees his name and reputation hilariously destroyed.

Joining Paul is UK comedy legend John Cleese, US comedy legend Chevy Chase, the much loved Olivia Newton-John, Aussie favourites Shane Jacobson, Julia Morris, Rachael Carpani, comedy star Jim Jefferies, Die Hard’s Reggie VelJohnson, Seinfeld’s Wayne Knight with many big international stars also joining the fun with surprise appearances.

Coming to Australian cinemas on April 30.

#TheVeryExcellentMrDundee

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

"The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee" - cast: Paul Hogan, Rachael Carpani, Luke Hemsworth, Jacob Elordi, Charlote Stent, Nate Torrence, Chevy Chase, Olivia Newton-John, John Cleese, Wayne Knight, Reginald VelJohnson, Shane Jacobson, Luke Bracey, Costas Mandylo

*Release date :* April 30, 2020 *Synopsis :* Paul Hogan is reluctantly thrust back into the...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DigitalAmoeba

Alan Howshall Liked on YouTube: THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE Trailer (2020) Paul Hogan, Crocodile Dundee 4 Movie HD https://t.co/cff3vmlTO7 16 hours ago

FilmSchoolWTF

FilmSchoolWTF https://t.co/oZi0t1noe5 THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE Trailer (2020) Paul Hogan, Crocodile Dundee 4 Movie HD… https://t.co/jOuYN4KvAI 2 days ago

startattle

Startattle.com The Very Excellent Mr Dundee (2020 movie) Paul Hogan WATCH: https://t.co/Ego9NEZQMk #theveryexcellentmrdundee… https://t.co/WnbV4AqCAH 2 days ago

JoseLCivit

Jose Civit RT @YahooEnt: 'Crocodile Dundee' star Paul Hogan resurfaces in new movie trailer for 'The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee' https://t.co/1KH9C3Lwp… 2 days ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment 'Crocodile Dundee' star Paul Hogan resurfaces in new movie trailer for 'The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee'… https://t.co/oPwXrzaC5B 2 days ago

flarb

Ralph Barbagallo THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE Official Trailer (2020) https://t.co/Yb4Kjg25BM .... WHY? This is like Crocodile Dund… https://t.co/PMkc2NMMmK 3 days ago

Boom247Boom

Eddie Chan 'Crocodile Dundee' star Paul Hogan resurfaces in new movie trailer for 'The Very Excellent Mr. Du... https://t.co/3uX1a1zkjR 3 days ago

song_title

Flourish gratitude RT @TheTodayShow: The Very Excellent Mister Dundee is a mockumentary-style film that tackles Hogan's life with a humorous approach. #9Today… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.