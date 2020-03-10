The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Movie (2020) - Paul Hogan

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE sees Paul Hogan playing himself and on the brink of receiving a Knighthood for services to comedy.

“Don’t do anything to mess this up”, his manager tells him.

However, despite all his best efforts, the next 6 weeks sees his name and reputation hilariously destroyed.

Joining Paul is UK comedy legend John Cleese, US comedy legend Chevy Chase, the much loved Olivia Newton-John, Aussie favourites Shane Jacobson, Julia Morris, Rachael Carpani, comedy star Jim Jefferies, Die Hard’s Reggie VelJohnson, Seinfeld’s Wayne Knight with many big international stars also joining the fun with surprise appearances.

Coming to Australian cinemas on April 30.

#TheVeryExcellentMrDundee