Rural Broadband

Rural BroadbandConnecting Iowa online
Rural Broadband

Internet was once considered something of a luxury.

Now it's necessary in every day life.

For those in rural areas á bandwidth is elusive.

Last week á the iowa house passed a series of bills to expand broadband.

One bill frees broadband projects from state income tax.

Omnitel president and cáeáo ronald laudner says the company's growing fiber optic network is a big boon "it would take them days to download crop information and geological information and everything else.

Now they can get that stuff downloaded in minutes and get it in their tractors."

The work is part of governor reynolds' larger initiative to empower rural iowa.///



