Army widow presented with mortgage-free home in London

An army widow and her family in laurel county will never forget.

The non-profit foundation tunnel to towers presented holly conrad with a mortgage-free home in london.

Her late husband, army sergeant tim conrad, junior, was killed in combat in afghanistan.

The couple's son...bentley...was only seven months old at the time.

Conrad's widow says tim always talked about all the things he looked forward to do with his little boy.

"it breaks my heart that t.j.

Never got the opportunity to do those things and that bentley never got the chance to know his dad.

Bentley only knows his dad through his belongings, pictures, videos and a great deal of stories from everyone who knew him."

The tunnel to towers foundation honors the sacrifice of new york city firefighter stephen siller, who ran through the brooklyn battery tunnel to the twin towers where he died on 9-11.

The gold star family home program honors the legacy of those who made the ultimate