Mulan Movie Premiere with Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 06:22s - Published Mulan Movie Premiere with Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li Mulan Movie Premiere - B-Roll Plot synopsis: A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father. A live-action feature film based on Disney's 'Mulan.' Director: Niki Caro Writers: Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Elizabeth Martin Stars: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li Release date: March 27, 2020 0

