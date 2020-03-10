Global  

Tee Grizzley Chalks Up Eminem & Royce Da 5'9 'Beef' To 'A Big Misunderstanding'

Tee Grizzley was evidently blindsided when he learned Royce Da 5’9 once told Eminem not to work with him quite yet.

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Slim Shady’s Bad Meets Evil cohort revealed he didn’t want Em to “get credit” for launching Tee’s career.

Tee Grizzley Says Eminem, Royce da 5'9" Beef Is Big Misunderstanding

Tee Grizzley says he no longer has beef with Eminem and Royce da 5'9" ... and he's chalking it all up...
TMZ.com - Published


