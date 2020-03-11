Gas Prices Dropping In Area

Kevin Lloyd 🇨🇦 🏳️‍🌈 🌩️ 🗞️ 🖥️ RT @radiopat258: Gas prices around Alberta are dropping like a rock. Lethbridge stations today selling a litre of unleaded for around 0.97.… 5 hours ago

Pat Siedlecki Gas prices around Alberta are dropping like a rock. Lethbridge stations today selling a litre of unleaded for aroun… https://t.co/oxUWJsCvl5 5 hours ago

Magnum 4orce @bigredwavenow @realDonaldTrump This is great news for filling up at the pump, too! Gas prices in my area have been… https://t.co/TgbzuEzrNa 1 day ago

øρшνΓ_øρшνΓ 🧸🎒👑🔥 @_Snoook Gas prices lowkey been dropping since like August (at least in my area). And you can get round trips for 5… https://t.co/UhuRwl5tWB 1 day ago

Paul Barros @fightoracle Needs to hurry up and start dropping real estate prices in the bay area😂😂 1 day ago

Ken Lux Is it wrong for part of me to be cheering for a market crash in the hope of Bay Area home prices dropping from comp… https://t.co/Xzh4kiM2yV 2 days ago

Timeless Dolt With what's going on with oil right now, if the gas prices in my area don't warp to below $2 soon I'll have to star… https://t.co/o1OOqb2AbR 2 days ago