UWM break extended as employee gets tested for coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS TONIGHT - UW-MILWAUKEE SAYS ONE OF ITSEMPLOYEES IS BEING TESTED FORCORONAVIRUS.

UW-MILWAUKEECHANCELLOR MARK MONE SAYS THEEMPLOYEE BECAME SICK AFTERCOMING IN CONTACT WITH APERSON WHO HAD BEEN TO ACOUNTRY WITH A LEVEL THREETRAVEL WARNING.171018'THE INDIVIDUAL WHO WASTESTED IS NOT AT WORK.

IT'SIMPORTANT TO NOTE THAT THEMAJORITY OF INDIVIDUALS INWISCONSIN WHO HAVE BEEN TESTEDHAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FORCOVID-19."MONE SAYS THERESULTS OF THAT EMPLOYEE'STEST - WON'T BE IN UNTILFRIDAY.HE ALSO SAYS SAYSSPRING BREAK WILL BE EXTENDEDBY A WEEK UNTIL MARCH 29TH.THIS WILL GIVE THE UNIVERSITYTIME TO MOVE A MAJORITY OFCLASSES ONLINE AFTER THEEXTENDED BR