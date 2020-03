How coronavirus could impact college students' spring break plans

OF TOWN FOR SPRINGBREAK..

IN THE NEXTFEW WEEKS... BUTTHE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK... ISMAKING PLANS ALITTLE MOREDIFFICULT FOR SOME.NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK TALKED WITHSTUDENTS TODAYABOUT WHETHERTHEY'RE STAYING THECOURSE ANDTRAVELING... ORRECONSIDERING.ONCE CLASSESFINISH UP THISWEEK... STUDENTS ATTHE UNIVERSITY OFWISCONSIN-GREENBAY ARE OFFICIALLYON SPRING BREAK..."WE'RE HEADING ON ACRUISE IN THECARIBBEAN.""I PLAN TO GO TOCHICAGO TO SEE MYFAMILY."FOR SOME.... THECORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK... IS ACONCERN..."IT'S GOTTEN ME VERYNERVOUS LIKE I'MWORRIED I MIGHTHAVE TO ALTER MYPLANS."FOR OTHERS..."I'M PERSONALLY JUSTNOT WORRIED ABOUTIT."AS OF TODAY, THEWISCONSINDEPARTMENT OFHEALTH SERVICES ISRECOMMENDINGPEOPLE DON'TTRAVEL TO PLACES INTHE U-S THAT HAVESEEN HIGHCOMMUNITY SPREAD..INCLUDING KINGCOUNTYWASHINGTON, NEWYORK CITY, PARTS OFNORTHERNCALIFORNIA ANDFLORIDA.ST.

NORBERTCOLLEGE IS ALSO ONSPRING BREAK NEXTWEEK.

THECOLLEGE'S DIRECTOROF HEALTH SERVICESSAYS THEY'REREMINDINGSTUDENTS TO BECAUTIOUS."THERE'S ALWAYS ACONCERN BECAUSETRAVEL DEFINITELYINCREASES YOUR RISK,ESPECIALLY IF YOU'RETRAVELING TOCOMUNITIES WITHWIDE SPREADTRANSMISSION."SHE SAYS THEY ASKSTUDENTS DON'TRETURN TO CAMPUS,BUT CALL HEALTHSERVICES IF THEYHAVE SYMPTOMS LIKEA FEVER, COUGH, ORSHORTNESS OFBREATH."ALWAYS, THEMESSAGE IS STAYHOME IF YOU'RE SICK,COVER YOUR COUGHWITH A KLEENEX OR ASLEEVE.

WASH YOURHANDS.

IT'S THE BESTTHING THAT WE CANDO."SHE SAYS THEY'REALSO ENCOURAGINGTHE ST.

NORBERTCOLLEGE COMMUNITYTO MONITOR FEDERALAND STATE WEBSITESLIKE THE C-D-C FORANY OTHER TRAVELRESTRICTIONS.JULIANA FALK NBC 26.JUST IN...