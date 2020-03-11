Colorado school backs out of field trip due to coronavirus, travel organization says it's still on 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:58s - Published Colorado school backs out of field trip due to coronavirus, travel organization says it's still on Parents are left questioning the definition of the word "canceled" following an email they received about a field trip to Washington, D.C.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Colorado school backs out of field trip due to coronavirus, travel organization says it's still on SPEED OF LIGHTS BY WENT TO 25%AND DOMESTIC FLIGHTS BY 10 TO15%.Anne: A FIELD CHIP OF A LIFETIMECALLED OFF DUE TO CORONAVIRUSCONCERNS.BUT PARENTS SAY THE TRIP ISSTILL ON.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Gregory D. Evans #parent | #kids | #childsafety | Colorado school backs out of field trip due to coronavirus, travel organization sa… https://t.co/WchaD49Bxy 4 days ago Parent Security #childsafety | Colorado school backs out of field trip due to coronavirus, travel organization says it’s still on… https://t.co/75JUBxLvCN 4 days ago Gregory D. Evans #childsafety | Colorado school backs out of field trip due to coronavirus, travel organization says it’s still on… https://t.co/qQvvm4gQ9G 4 days ago Liz Gelardi RT @DenverChannel: Parents of eighth graders were left to wrestle with the question of whether to send their kid on the trip that is no lon… 4 days ago Denver7 News Parents of eighth graders were left to wrestle with the question of whether to send their kid on the trip that is n… https://t.co/4I5NcmCxfl 4 days ago