Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:20s - Published Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to mitigate the outbreak in the state and protect people who are most susceptible to fall severely ill from the virus.

Recent related news from verified sources Colorado governor requires state-regulated insurance companies to cover testing, telehealth for COVID-19 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has directed insurance companies regulated by the state make COVID-19...

bizjournals - Published 1 day ago







