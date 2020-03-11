Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pritzker Lashes Out At Federal Government Over Coronavirus Response

Pritzker Lashes Out At Federal Government Over Coronavirus Response

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Pritzker Lashes Out At Federal Government Over Coronavirus Response

Pritzker Lashes Out At Federal Government Over Coronavirus Response

Gov.

JB Pritzker on Tuesday complained that the state has not received enough coronavirus tests.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Inslee on Trump coronavirus feud: 'I don’t care what Donald Trump thinks of me'

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee brushed off on Sunday criticism by President Trump about his...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave [Video]Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:20Published

8 New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois, Including Teenager [Video]8 New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois, Including Teenager

The state's top medical officials are quick to say the jump in cases is not a surprise. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.