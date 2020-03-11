Global  

This Competition Is Every BBQ Lover’s Dream!

Texas is known for its BBQ, but this takes it to a whole new level!

More than 250 teams compete every year in the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest in Houston, Texas.

Each team has to be invited, and they each bring along a special seasoning, secret ingredient or recipe that’s been passed down for generations.

The barbeque pits are also over the top, and some take a year to build!

Teams battle it out for the best brisket, ribs and chicken, and more than 215,000 people line up every year to check out the dishes.

If you want to learn more, visit the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s website or Instagram page.
