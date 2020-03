MSOE planning for coronavirus impact

HARVARD, PRINCETON... AND OHIOSTATE ARE SOME OF THE SCHOOLSCLOSING CLASSROOMS TO LIMITEXPOSURE TO THE NEWCORONAVIRUS.

MARY JO OLA SHOWSUS THE STEPS LOCAL COLLEGESARE NOW TAKING."There are no suspected orconfirmed Coronavirus cases atMilwaukee School ofEngineering, but leaders arewatching the situation closelyand making changes to preventthe spread of the virus."WITHMSOE STUDENTS NOW BACK ONCAMPUS FOLLOWING SPRINGBREAK... SCHOOL OFFICIALS ARERAMPING UP CORONAVIRUSPRECAUTIONS.

"there's a lot ofinformation coming at usrapidly and every day as adifferent day so we're meetingregularly."ERIC BAUMGARTNER ISTHE VICE PRESIDENT OFACADEMICS.SO FAR ABOUT 20STUDENTS IN GERMANY, THE CZECHREPUBLIC, AND NEW ZEALAND AREBEING TOLD TO STAY IN PLACE.SUMMER STUDY ABROAD TRIPS HAVEBEEN CANCELLED.M-S-O-E ALSOCANCELLED UNIVERSITY SPONSOREDTRAVEL TO COUNTRIES WITH A CDCLEVEL 3 TRAVEL HEALTH NOTICE.INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL BYFACULTY AND STAFF TO OTHERCOUNTRIES MUST BE APPROVED."Last bit of work we'restarting to plan for apotential closure potentialshut down of MSOE as anacademic institution.

We'dmove a lot of our content andour courses to an online ordigital format."NEARBYMILWAUKEE AREA TECHNICALCOLLEGE HAS SIMILARCHANGES...LIMITING TRAVEL.STUDENTS THAT RETURN FROM CDCLEVEL 2 OR 3 AREAS MUSTCONTACT THE SCHOOL...AND WILLBE ASKED TO SELF-QUARANTINEAND MONITOR SYMPTOMS FOR 14DAYS.MATC HAS NOT CANCELLEDANY SCHOOL-WIDE OR CAMPUS-WIDEEVENTS.THE SCHOOL IS EXPLORINGOPTIONS TO ALLOW EMPLOYEES TOWORK FROM HOME.BOTH SCHOOLSURGE COMMUNICATION IS KEY INRESPONDING TO THE FLUIDSITUATION.MJO TMJ4 NEWS.