'We're meeting regularly': College and universities take precautions as coronavirus cases rise

DEVELOPMENTS.THE THIRD CONFIRMED CASE OFCORONAVIRUS IS A PERSON FROMDANE COUNTY...WHO IS CURRENTLYISOLATED AT HOME.JUSTYESTERDAY A SECOND CASE WASREPORTED IN PIERCE COUNTY.WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHSERVICES SAYS BOTH PEOPLECONTRACTED CORONAVIRUS WHILETRAVELING IN THE U-S.

"Theydid travel to a domesticlocation where there iscommunity spread going on."Theindividual reports thesymptoms are fairly mild."TUESDAY...HEALTH LEADERS INPIERCE COUNTY HELD A PRESSCONFERENCE ABOUT A CORONAVIRUSCASE THERE.THE PERSON WHOTESTED POSITIVE FORCORONAVIRUS...ATTENDED THEDESTINGATION IMAGINATION EVENTAT OSCEOLA HIGH SCHOOL OVERTHE WEKEND.THE SCHOOL DISTRICTCANCELLE CLASSES FOR CLEANING"Each local health departmentis following up with residentsin the community who attendedthis event but I want toemphasize again risk to thatattended this event per CDCguidance is low."WISCONSINHEALTH OFFICIALS ARE URGINGCAUTION FOR PEOPLE TRAVELING.WARNING THOSE WHO TRAVEL TOAREAS WHERE CORONAVIRUS HASBEEN TRANSMITTED IN THE LAST 2WEEKS...SHOULD SELF-QUARANTINE...AND MONITORSYMPTOMS FOR 14 DAYS.MILWAUKEESCHOOL OF ENGINEERINISLIMITING TRAVEL...TELLINGSTUDENTS OVERSEAS IGERMANY...CZECH REPUBLIC...ANDNEW ZEALAND TO STAY IN PLACE.LIKE COLLEGES ACROSS THECOUNTRY, THEY'RE ALSO PLANNINGFOR THE POTENTIAL IMPACT OFCORONAVIRUS.

"Last bit of workwe're starting toplan for apotential closure potentialshut down of MSOE as anacademic institution.

We'dmove a lot of our content andour courses to an online ordigitalformat."MJO TMJ4 NEWS.