The Flash S06E15 The Exorcism of Nash Wells 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:21s - Published The Flash S06E15 The Exorcism of Nash Wells The Flash 6x15 "The Exorcism of Nash Wells" Season 6 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - A DANGEROUS NEW META HITS CENTRAL CITY – The Flash (Grant Gustin) takes on a dangerous new meta named Sunshine (guest star Natalie Sharp). Cisco (Carlos Valdes) sets out to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh). Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Sterling Gates (#615). Original airdate 3/17/2020. 0

