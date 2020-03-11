Outmatched S01E08 Couple's Friends

Outmatched 1x08 "Couple's Friends" Promo Trailer HD with guest stars Alyson Hannigan and Eddie Kaye Thomas - After realizing they have lost most of their adult friends since having kids, Mike and Kay try to befriend Beth (guest star Alyson Hannigan) and Sigmund (guest star Eddie Kaye Thomas), parents from Brian and Nicole's school.

Meanwhile, Marc tries to find a sense of humor in the all-new “Couple's Friends” episode of OUTMATCHED airing Thursday, March 12th on FOX.