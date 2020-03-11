Global  

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado Gov.

Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to mitigate the outbreak in the state and protect people who are most susceptible to fall severely ill from the virus.
Gov. Polis Has Declared A State Of Emergency Due To The Coronavirus [Video]Gov. Polis Has Declared A State Of Emergency Due To The Coronavirus

On Tuesday morning, Gov. Jared Polis declared a State of Emergency in Colorado because of coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:57Published

Gov. Baker Explains What A State Of Emergency Means [Video]Gov. Baker Explains What A State Of Emergency Means

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency over coronavirus on Tuesday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:56Published

