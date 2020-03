No live audience for Democratic debate in Phoenix

Next Democratic debate will not have an audience due to coronavirus fears

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will have no live audience when they...

Freedom in the 21C RT @KFaulders : DNC says that at the request of both campaigns there will be no live audience at the Democratic debate March 15 https://t.co… 5 minutes ago

Larry Garfield RT @jeffzeleny : Sunday’s Democratic debate will take place without a live audience. Now it will be Kennedy/Nixon style. 2 minutes ago

Dr. Opender Singh RT @NAR : Follow our live updates on the #coronavirus here: -- Turkey confirms first coronavirus case -- U.S. Democratic presidential conten… 2 minutes ago

Glenda, Ms. Jackson if Ya Nasty RT @THR : CNN has become the latest organization to reorganize its events amid fears over the spread of coronavirus https://t.co/iEsenmHbK0 1 minute ago

Love is Love Coronavirus Live Updates: British Health Minister Has Virus; No Audience for Next Democratic Debate https://t.co/PIwVjmPUGf 58 seconds ago