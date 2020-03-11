Global  

No live audience for Democratic debate in Phoenix

No live audience for Democratic debate in PhoenixNext Democratic debate will not have an audience due to coronavirus fears
Democrats' Phoenix debate to have no live audience amid health worries

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will have no live audience when they...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


No live audience at next Democratic debate due to coronavirus precautions

Moderators for Sunday’s Democratic presidential primary debate won’t have to worry about warning...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



DabarbieriDonna

Donna Barbieri RT @jsolomonReports: Biden, Sanders to skip live audience at next debate due to coronavirus fears https://t.co/bjOc0feG6L 44 seconds ago

SarcasmUSA2020

Love is Love Coronavirus Live Updates: British Health Minister Has Virus; No Audience for Next Democratic Debate https://t.co/PIwVjmPUGf 58 seconds ago

kbaileyjava2

Glenda, Ms. Jackson if Ya Nasty RT @THR: CNN has become the latest organization to reorganize its events amid fears over the spread of coronavirus https://t.co/iEsenmHbK0 1 minute ago

andyblandina

Andrew Blandina RT @JTNReports: Biden, Sanders to skip live audience at next debate due to coronavirus fears #jtnreports @alexnitzberg https://t.co/Q4kRy… 2 minutes ago

PirateSingh

Dr. Opender Singh RT @NAR: Follow our live updates on the #coronavirus here: -- Turkey confirms first coronavirus case -- U.S. Democratic presidential conten… 2 minutes ago

Crell

Larry Garfield RT @jeffzeleny: Sunday’s Democratic debate will take place without a live audience. Now it will be Kennedy/Nixon style. 2 minutes ago

SandiTimmons2

Sandi Timmons RT @prayingmedic: The Swiss army knife of the [D] party. https://t.co/ibZjTGEguy 3 minutes ago

freedomAU21C

Freedom in the 21C RT @KFaulders: DNC says that at the request of both campaigns there will be no live audience at the Democratic debate March 15 https://t.co… 5 minutes ago


Hot Mic with Brittany Shepherd: Tom Steyer [Video]Hot Mic with Brittany Shepherd: Tom Steyer

"Hot Mic with Brittany Shepherd" features immersive interviews with 2020 candidates and other newsmakers on the road and in town halls. The show covers politics at the intersection of culture and..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 31:34Published

Tom Steyer Sheds Light On The Kind Of Country The USA Wants to Be [Video]Tom Steyer Sheds Light On The Kind Of Country The USA Wants to Be

Is the United States of America the country it wants to be? Not according to Democrat candidate Tom Steyer, who says this country needs to be reinvented.BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 04:29Published

