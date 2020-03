CONEXPO opens in Las Vegas despite COVID-19 fear 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:31s - Published The annual CONEXPO-CON/AGG opened today in Las Vegas amid fears of coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CONEXPO opens in Las Vegas despite COVID-19 fear OF THE BIGGEST CONVENTIONS OFTHE YEAR IN LAS VEGAS.."CON EXPO" OPENED TODAY.WE WANT TO WELCOME...REPORTER ASTRID MENDEZ TO THE13 ACTION NEWS TEAM.SHE SHOWS YOU WHY A FEW THINGSHAD TO CHANGE LAST MINUTE.PLANNING AND PREPAREDNESS HAVEBEEN ESSENTIAL FOR THIS YEARS'CONEXPO EDITION TO FIGHTCORONAVIRUS, INCLUDING SIGNSLIKE THIS ONE TELLING YOU WHATTO DO AND WHAT TO AVOID.MIXED IN WITH THE HEAVYMACHINERY AND HIGH TECH BOOTHSARE REMINDERS OF CORONAVIRUSAND WAYS TO HELP AVOID IT.HAND SANITIZER IS EASY TOFIND FIRST AID STATIONS AREIN PLACE, AND SIGNS ARE POSTEDREMININDING PEOPLE TO TAKEPRECAUTIONS.CONVENTION ORGANIZERS ARE ALSOON THE LOOKOUT FOR ANYONESHOWING SYMPTOMS OF THECORONAVIRUS.RECENTLY, WE'VE SEEN EVENTS OFALL SIZES CANCELLED AS APRECAUTION..CON- EXPO ORGANIZERS COMMITTEDTHEMSELVES TO KEEPING THE DOORSOPEN FOR THE 118- THOUSANDREGISTERED GUESTS."IT REALLY WASN'T THATCONVERSATION, OF YOU KNOW, DOYOU CANCEL IT OR NOT CANCEL IT,IT'S REALLY MORE SO WHAT IS THECURRENT INFORMATION THAT WEHAVE, AND DO ALL OF OUR PLANSAND PROCESSES IN PLACE DO WEADDRESS THAT.ACCORDING TO THEIR WEBSITE NOMAJOR EXHIBITORS HAVE CANCELLEDSO FAR.THE CONEXPO ENDS ON MARCH 14THAND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ATOTAL ECONOMIC IMPACT OF OVER$210 MILLION DOLLARS.ASTRID MENDEZ 13 ACTION NEWSMEANWHILE...FEARS OVER THE CORONAVIRUS





