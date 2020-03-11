Global  

Area kids take part in geography bowl competition

Some some some friendly competition is helping keep young minds sharp!

Area middle schools competed in the annual geography quiz bowl today!

Vigo county's five middle schools..

And 6 others area schools competed at sarah scott middle school..

It's the 30th year for the event.

They ansewered rapid-fire questions about different geography topics..

Storm team 10 chief meteorologist kevin orpurt was the quiz master tonight!

Those involved say this event is an important lesson for the whole community.

"so this is really a lesson for the community at large.

Children can learn it really easily and we want it to be put out there that geography is important its important to understand your country your surroundings and what goes into it."

Otter creek into it."

Otter creek middle school took first place..

Woodrow wilson took second...




