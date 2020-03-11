Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Jumped By Over 160 In A Single Day

The jump came just hours after Italy's prime minister locked down the entire country to prevent the virus from spreading.
Gio Clairval Coronavirus: Italy says infections have topped 10,000, marks highest single-day death toll of 168 https://t.co/6fQvExqC3D via @FRANCE24 13 seconds ago
Debbie H RT @carlquintanilla: (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped by 168 to 631, an increase of 36%, the… 1 minute ago
Newscenter PHL RT @rapplerdotcom: Ten of the new cases come from abroad – most from Italy, the worst-hit country outside China. https://t.co/65QAXAWMlP 3 minutes ago
County Road Bobblers RT @ViewFromJohnSt: Can’t help but think Government and a great deal of public are sleepwalking re Coronavirus. On Feb 24 there were 227 re… 6 minutes ago
Toyin Adesola EverydayHealth: The number of U.S. cases of #coronavirus has surpassed 600, and all of #Italy is under some form of… https://t.co/sW97oOJPOj 7 minutes ago
David Isaksen RT @RichardEngel: In the latest figures by chief of Italy’s Civil Protection Authority, death toll has risen to 631 (up 148)
The total # of… 8 minutes ago
BunchComedian RT @Volunteers4U: #Italy is officially on lockdown.😷Other than #China, Italy has the most #coronavirus infections surpassing 10,000, with a… 9 minutes ago
अंकित चौहान 🇮🇳 RT @ani_digital: Coronavirus cases in Italy jump to over 8,500, death toll at 631
Read @ANI story |
https://t.co/osCtFK8wra https://t.co/Z… 9 minutes ago
European leaders in show of unity as Italy records biggest single-day death toll, while China's Xi visits Wuhan.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:04Published 1 hour ago
The first virus-related death in the Tri-State Area has been reported in New Jersey, the same day New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a containment zone in New Rochelle. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 04:17Published 12 hours ago