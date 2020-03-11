Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Jumped By Over 160 In A Single Day

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Jumped By Over 160 In A Single Day

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Jumped By Over 160 In A Single Day

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Jumped By Over 160 In A Single Day

The jump came just hours after Italy's prime minister locked down the entire country to prevent the virus from spreading.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Another Iranian high-ranking official contracts coronavirus as death toll surges to 77

Another Iranian high-ranking official contracts coronavirus as death toll surges to 77Iran's emergency services chief was the latest high-ranking official to contract the novel...
WorldNews - Published

Coronavirus: Italy says infections have topped 10,000, marks highest single-day death toll of 168

Italy recorded 168 deaths Tuesday from the  coronavirus, its highest single-day toll to date,...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

gioclair

Gio Clairval Coronavirus: Italy says infections have topped 10,000, marks highest single-day death toll of 168 https://t.co/6fQvExqC3D via @FRANCE24 13 seconds ago

debbie53deb

Debbie H RT @carlquintanilla: (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped by 168 to 631, an increase of 36%, the… 1 minute ago

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @rapplerdotcom: Ten of the new cases come from abroad – most from Italy, the worst-hit country outside China. https://t.co/65QAXAWMlP 3 minutes ago

CBobblers1878

County Road Bobblers RT @ViewFromJohnSt: Can’t help but think Government and a great deal of public are sleepwalking re Coronavirus. On Feb 24 there were 227 re… 6 minutes ago

iamtoyinadesola

Toyin Adesola EverydayHealth: The number of U.S. cases of #coronavirus has surpassed 600, and all of #Italy is under some form of… https://t.co/sW97oOJPOj 7 minutes ago

davidisaksen

David Isaksen RT @RichardEngel: In the latest figures by chief of Italy’s Civil Protection Authority, death toll has risen to 631 (up 148) The total # of… 8 minutes ago

bchcmdn

BunchComedian RT @Volunteers4U: #Italy is officially on lockdown.😷Other than #China, Italy has the most #coronavirus infections surpassing 10,000, with a… 9 minutes ago

AnkitS_ingh

अंकित चौहान 🇮🇳 RT @ani_digital: Coronavirus cases in Italy jump to over 8,500, death toll at 631 Read @ANI story | https://t.co/osCtFK8wra https://t.co/Z… 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

EU promises 'whatever it takes' to curb coronavirus [Video]EU promises 'whatever it takes' to curb coronavirus

European leaders in show of unity as Italy records biggest single-day death toll, while China's Xi visits Wuhan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:04Published

Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Death: 1st Tri-State Area Death in N.J., New Rochelle Area Placed In Containment [Video]Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Death: 1st Tri-State Area Death in N.J., New Rochelle Area Placed In Containment

The first virus-related death in the Tri-State Area has been reported in New Jersey, the same day New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a containment zone in New Rochelle. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.