Gov. Baker Declares State Of Emergency Of Coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 92 in Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday as Colorado gears up to fight the growing...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle TimesNewsyFOXNews.com


Mass. officials step up coronavirus measures as community spread begins

Public health officials announced Tuesday that the number of novel coronavirus cases in Massachusetts...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this

RebeccaDNiles

Rebecca Niles RT @LiamWBZ: BREAKING: Governor Baker declares a state of emergency in Massachusetts for coronavirus. #WBZ 22 seconds ago

paola_massoli

Paola Massoli RT @MichelleTweetin: BREAKING: Gov. Charlie Baker declares a state of emergency after the number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts doub… 2 minutes ago

jornmorkurlyorp

Gerbily McGerbilface #OustDuterte RT @wbz: BREAKING: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/UjIemyNR9b 7 minutes ago

dulcimer1978

J✍🏻 RT @MassGovernor: Today, I have declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts to further support our response to COVID-19. We will continu… 12 minutes ago

MagdaMayor1

Magda Mayor RT @BostonGlobe: #BREAKING: Governor Baker declares state of emergency in Massachusetts due to the novel #coronavirus https://t.co/fRWwsP21… 14 minutes ago

BRIANPIKE77

🇺🇸Brian Pike🇮🇪 RT @wbz: #BREAKING: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declares state of emergency due to coronavirus https://t.co/9U0wMdB5lS https://t.co/lv… 23 minutes ago

caseybIevins

A!yssa 🌻 RT @BeaconUpdate: BREAKING: Emerson will end in-person classes on Friday. There will be no class next week. Starting Monday, March 23 class… 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave [Video]Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

Pritzker Lashes Out At Federal Government Over Coronavirus Response [Video]Pritzker Lashes Out At Federal Government Over Coronavirus Response

Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday complained that the state has not received enough coronavirus tests. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:57Published

