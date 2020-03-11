Legends of Tomorrow S05E07 Romeo V. Juliet Dawn of Justness

Global  

DC's Legends of Tomorrow 5x07 "Romeo V.

Juliet: Dawn of Justness" Season 5 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - SAYING GOODBYE – The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare.

Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz).

Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs.

Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star.

Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala (#507).

Original airdate 3/17/2020.

