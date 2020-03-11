Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colleges Move Classes Online As Coronavirus Spreads

Colleges Move Classes Online As Coronavirus Spreads

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Colleges Move Classes Online As Coronavirus Spreads

Colleges Move Classes Online As Coronavirus Spreads

Harvard and MIT are telling students they need to move out early.

WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tracking college closures: U.S. colleges closing, going online due to coronavirus

More and more colleges are beginning to either close temporarily or transition to all-online classes...
azcentral.com - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera


Houston universities plan for coronavirus outbreak

As Rice University cancels classes this week out of an abundance of caution amid the coronavirus...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Several Ohio colleges suspend in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns [Video]Several Ohio colleges suspend in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns

Kent State University, The Ohio State University, Case Western Reserve University, John Carroll University, The University of Akron, Otterbein University, and the University of Toledo are suspending..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Several Bay Area Schools Affected By Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Several Bay Area Schools Affected By Coronavirus Concerns

Some schools were closed while several colleges canceled classes and moved toward online class delivery due to coronavirus concerns. Joe Vazquez reports.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.