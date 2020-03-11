Woman with presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Good Condition now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:29s - Published Woman with presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Good Condition Woman with presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Good Condition

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Camden County reports first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus The first "presumptive positive" case of the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus has been identified...

bizjournals - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this x-Brian Giulieri RT @GovofCO: COVID-19 COLORADO UPDATE: An Arapahoe County woman, 30’s with international travel history has tested positive for COVID-19. T… 4 hours ago Eileen Dwyer It says the presumptive positive test was for a woman “associated with” the travelers to Egypt-not a traveler herse… https://t.co/f9qL7XrqvJ 9 hours ago