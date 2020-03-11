High School Boys Basketball: Antwerp falls in regional semifinals

Hey good evening everyone... while high school hoops playoffs roar on here in the hoosier state with regionals this weekend..

Our friends across the border in ohio are locked in on their playoff push as well...antwerp has turned in a phenomenal season to this point... the archers were a perfect 25-0 coming in to regional week this week... today..

They put that undefeated mark on the line taking on columbus grove in the division 4 regional semifinals in bowling green... archers giving the bulldogs all they can handle tonight... jacob savina... tough move to his left... gets the floater to drop...later on... i've got the moves like jagger... that's jagger landers hitting from long distance.... and then... landers again..

No good on the first try... but sticks with it and gets the stickback..

Give him the hoop and harm...antwerp actually led by two after three..

But columbus grove with a strong fourth quarter comes out on top...archers fall 55-50... their perfect season ends in regionals..

They finish the