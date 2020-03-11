Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries
Biden Wins
Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by
Edison Media Research, the former
vice president was projected as the
winner of the six state primary day.
Michigan was the biggest prize of the
day with 125 delegates up for grabs.
While Michigan has consistently voted Democrat
in modern presidential elections, the state remarkably flipped for
President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.
In order of delegate count, the other
states holding primaries for the day
were Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota,
Idaho and Washington.
Mississippi and Missouri were
also projected for Biden.
The former vice president was
lifted by black voters in both states.
Former presidential candidate
Andrew Yang endorsed Biden on CNN
following news of his projected wins.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders
spent four days campaigning in Michigan
leading up to the primary.
The loss there is a
significant blow to his campaign.
Both candidates canceled
campaign rallies in Cleveland
due to coronavirus fears.