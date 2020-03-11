Global  

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary day.

Michigan was the biggest prize of the day with 125 delegates up for grabs.

While Michigan has consistently voted Democrat in modern presidential elections, the state remarkably flipped for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

In order of delegate count, the other states holding primaries for the day were Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Idaho and Washington.

Mississippi and Missouri were also projected for Biden.

The former vice president was lifted by black voters in both states.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang endorsed Biden on CNN following news of his projected wins.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders spent four days campaigning in Michigan leading up to the primary.

The loss there is a significant blow to his campaign.

Both candidates canceled campaign rallies in Cleveland due to coronavirus fears.
