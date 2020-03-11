Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ball State wins home opener over Purdue Fort Wayne

Ball State wins home opener over Purdue Fort Wayne

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Ball State wins home opener over Purdue Fort Wayne
Ball State wins home opener over Purdue Fort Wayne
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ball State wins home opener over Purdue Fort Wayne

Speaking of p-f-w... the dons making the short trip down i-69 to visit ball state in muncie today...cards cracked the scoring column first... bottom one..

Runner on third... chase sebby flies out to lucas kolovitz in right... noah navarro tags and scores..

It's 1-0 ball state... top three dons looking to answer... one on... garrett mohler stings a single to right center... jack lang goes first to third... pfw in business with one away...next batter..

Runners at second and third now..

Andrew lawvere grounds out to short... lang comes home to score..

That makes it a 1-1 game...it'd stay that way till the fifth..

Then the floodgates opened... ball state wins a high scoring affair... 9-4 the final...dons drop to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.