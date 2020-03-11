Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Put Under 1-Mile ‘Containment Area’ 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:16s - Published Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Put Under 1-Mile ‘Containment Area’ Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a one-mile radius containment zone in New Rochelle to try to manage the spread of the virus. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

