Trump endorses Tuberville

Trump took to Twitter to make his pick for Alabama's next senator
And americans abroad are voting.

New at ten -- the president took to twitter tonight to make his pick for alabama's next senator.

He's backing former coach tommy tuberville over jeff sessions... he tweeted quote - he's a real leader who will never let maga or our country down.

He said coach tommy tuberville, is a winner, and has my complete and



Trump Endorses Sessions' Opponent Tuberville In Alabama

President Trump endorsed Jeff Sessions' opponent.

President Trump endorsed Jeff Sessions' opponent.

