For Life S01E05 Witness

For Life 1x05 "Witness" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - While litigating on behalf of an inmate locked up on a robbery charge, Aaron is torn between doing what's right and what's best for his case.

Heartened by Aaron's new lead, Marie recommits to his case, researching witnesses on Aaron's behalf.

Plus, Safiya closes in on Foster's drug smuggling scheme on an all-new episode of “For Life,” Tuesday, March 17th on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.