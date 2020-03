TU moving classes to online

STUDY ONLINE.

T-U SENT OUTAN E-MAIL THIS EVENINGSAYING IT'S IMPLEMENTING A"SOCIAL DISTANCING POLICY".THIS COMES AS TULSACOUNTY... CONFIRMS ITSSECOND CASE OFCORONAVIRUS... IN A WOMAN INHER 20's WHO RECENTLYRETURNED FROM ITALY.

2WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER TELLS US HOW TULSA'STWO CASES... LED THEUNIVERSITY TO THIS DECISION.KATIE?MIKE AND KAREN, IN THEE-MAIL, T-U SAYS ONE OF ITSSTUDENTS IS A FAMILY MEMBEROF ONE OF THE TWO PEOPLE INTULSA COUNTY WITHCORONAVIRUS.THE UNIVERSITY SAYS ITSSOCIAL DISTANCING POLICYWILL LIMIT PERSON- TO-PERSONCONTACT ON CAMPUS.

STARTINGTOMORROW, ALL CLASSES WILLMOVE ONLINE.

STUDENTS AREENCOURAGED TO GO HOME ANDREMAIN OFF CAMPUS UNTIL ATLEAST APRIL 5TH.

THOSE WHOSTAY ON CAMPUS SHOULD EXPECTTO ATTEND CLASSES REMOTELY.ARRANGEMENTS HAVE BEEN MADETO PROVIDE MEALS FORSTUDENTS.T-U ALSO SAYS CAMPUS IS NOTCLOSED.

AND THIS DOES NOTEXTEND NEXT WEEK'S SPRINGBREAK.

CLASSES WILL RESUMEONLINE ON MARCH 23-RD.

LIVEIN TULSA, KATIE KELEHER, 2WORKS FOR YOU.OTHER SCHOOLS ARE ALSO BEINGFORCED TO DEVELOP