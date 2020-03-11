Global  

Man Says He And His Wife Got Hit With Huge Fee For Canceling Cruise

Peter Volpe and his wife had booked a cruise to Italy and Greece, but had to cancel it due to the coronavirus.

Because they were late in doing so, they were hit with a fee of $1,725.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
