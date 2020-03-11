Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces first Michigan Coronavirus cases

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces first Michigan Coronavirus cases

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 08:07s - Published < > Embed
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces first Michigan Coronavirus cases

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces first Michigan Coronavirus cases

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces two cases of Coronavirus in Michigan, one in Oakland County and another in Wayne County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IPBS_News

Indiana Public Broadcasting RT @jen_weingart: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces first cases of COVID-19 in the state "We're Michiganders. We're tough. We ca… 57 minutes ago

hiltzvictor36

Victor Hiltz Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces first Michigan Coronavirus cases https://t.co/TkUrffxahx via @YouTube 1 hour ago

jen_weingart

Jennifer Weingart Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces first cases of COVID-19 in the state "We're Michiganders. We're tough.… https://t.co/686k6tA6gD 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michigan announces first presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 [Video]Michigan announces first presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

The first cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 have been confirmed in Michigan. Gov. Whitmer announced late Tuesday that she has also declared a state of emergency to assist local governments to slow the..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 06:01Published

Governor Whitmer answers your questions about Michigan's plan to fight Coronavirus. [Video]Governor Whitmer answers your questions about Michigan's plan to fight Coronavirus.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is answering your questions about how Michigan is preparing for the Coronavirus.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.