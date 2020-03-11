Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces first Michigan Coronavirus cases 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 08:07s - Published Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces first Michigan Coronavirus cases Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces two cases of Coronavirus in Michigan, one in Oakland County and another in Wayne County.

