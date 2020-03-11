9 PM A-BLOCK 3-10 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEVV - Published 9 PM A-BLOCK 3-10 9 PM A-BLOCK 3-10 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 9 PM A-BLOCK 3-10 Tonight at nine. It's a*crucial day in the race for president for democrats. Voting*already underway in michigan? Where vice president joe biden and senator bernie sanders have been campaigning in recent days. That's one of six states holding primaries or caucus events tonight with more than 350 delegates on the line. Washington, idaho, north dakota, missouri, and mississippi*also heading to the polls tonight. Fox news corresponde nt lauren blanchard is in washington with the latest on the 2?20 democratic race for president. Kranzler says: "i want to replace donald trump." It's primary day. As voters in six states choose who they want to take the democratic nomination. It's essentially between progressive senator bernie sanders and moderate former vice president joe biden. Hassan naji says: "bernie sanders fought his whole life towards one goal. And you can tell what the goal was as the american people". James mcnorton iii: "i am a biden supporter. I think it's just a really clean and easy person to follow". 352 delegates are up for grabs. The most come from michigan, where both have been campaigning hard. In 2016 sanders won the wolverine state in a stunning upset, but has polled well behind biden this time around. Sanders says: "at the end of the day, we're gonna win this thing. So i just wanna thank you all very much." But it wasn't all welcoming, in detroit, biden was confronted by a pr?gun rights voter. Biden says: "youâ,?re full of*." Traveling press sec: "okay thanks guys" biden says: "hold on, shush, shush. I support the second amendment." Sanders has a lot riding on the results. His campaign needs a jolt of support, as more prominent democrats are rallying behind biden's campaign. Sanders says: "michigan is obviously a very important state today, there's a lot of delegates up there.// i think that at the end of the day in a two person race, when our record is compared to biden's, when our vision is compared to biden's, when we have that debate in phoenix, i'm feeling pretty good." The other thing to watch... where all the elizabeth warren voters turn. She suspended her camapign last week, but so far she has not endorsed any of the remaining candidates. In washington, lauren blanchard, fox news. As coronavirus fears spread? Candidates on the campaign trail are rethinking their massive campaign rallies. Bernie sanders and joe biden both canceled their events in cleveland ohio tonight? Over coronavirus concerns. It's taking center stage across region tonight? With at least eight people confirmed with coronavirus in kentucky? 19 so far in illinois? And at least six in indiana. Indiana university joining schools from around the country in closing campus classrooms as it continues to spread. Indiana university president michael mcrobbie issued a letter today? Talking about measures they're taking for the health and wel?being of students and others in the school system. This move means students won't be in class until they're set to come back from spring break in two weeks. But that's not the only school taking preventive measures this week. Jessica hartman joins us now with more. Jessica? Paranoia and panic popping up across the country? As the coronavirus spreads. It's no different here in the tr?state? As health officials prepare for the eventuality of the virus. Now schools in the area are also tackling the issue head on. In eastern kentucky? College is canceling? The spring semester and forcing all students off campus? By saturday. Instead of switching ot online courses like many universities. Berea also canceling the spring commencemen t ceremony and sports teams will wrap up their seasons on thursday. The president is apologizing for the short notice? But adding the move will*not halt*all activity on the campus. Faculty will continue their responsibiliti es until further notice. And while no cases have been confirmed in madison county? Where berea is located? 6 cases have been confirmed across the bluegrass. The closest cases to the school are 2 in fayette county. 44news will keep you informed as the spread of the virus? Be sure to stay with us on air and online for the latest developments . Jessica hartman 44news. Meantime another health alert across the area. Nearly 1? Hundred new cases of the flu have been reported across the bluegrass this week. There's been a bad flu outbreak at the carmel home in owensboro? Forcing a retirement facility to go under quarantine. Because it was spreading so quickly, umm and in this environment, with the residents being so close to each other in the dining room and activities and even in the chapel. It can spread so quickly that no, no we needed to stop it immediately." Sister francis says the quarantine has been working so far? And they've been able to control the spread of the flu so far. There's a 1? Thousand dollar reward to help find a missing woman in warrick county. Donna hatfield family*hoping the money will lead to new answers about why they can't find her. Hatfield was last seen at the home she shared with her son? Thomas rainey last year. Shannon martin reported her mother missing at the end of august? But rainey never told police she was gone. We caught up with the two today to talk about the reward. Their sister also says she's frustrated about what's happening. "it's upsetting. It's hard when you know that there is a person responsible and to what degree you don't know because you don't have that information."?she's very frustrated with the situation. Okay? The rendition going on me trying to get stuff done. She's a little confused. Okay? You know it's not as bad as what you're making it out to be." Investigators say they're working to get equipment to help with their search. Some people in the evansville community*demanding answers after a firefighter used a racial slur. Lon?time firefighter chad em? Weller was reprimanded for telling an inappropriate joke? And corrective action was taken. One of the members of the merit commission says more needs to be done to address this issue. It should be an embarrassment to everyone that serves, because this is unacceptable, there needs to be solutions put in place, so what i am going to recommend that chad be a liaison to work with the diversity trainers yourself and the commission, that he be put on probation for a year, and he reports to us quarterly" em?weller has since apologized for the comment. He was given a new role as diversity liaison? And we're working to learn what new duties he will have. Only on 44news? A kentucky man in custody tonight? Accused of attacking his former girlfriend. She's recovering from her injuries with her family? And they caught up with chief western kentucky bureau reporter erran huber to explain what happened. Erran shares this story you will only see on 44news. "i was just thanking god he didn't kill her." Angie hall bullock*talking about this man: brian damron? Facing a series of charges including attempted murder tied to domestic assault, strangulatio n, rape and sodomy in the first degree, kidnapping an adult and violation of a protective order. Amid accusations of a brutal attack and capture of his former girlfriend. The ohio county sheriff's office says that the victim told the? She had heard a four wheeler outside in the dead of night. And when she took a look to see who was on i?she was ambushed by her e? Boyfriend. The victim told police damron grabbed her. And took the gun she was carrying. Deputies say during the struggle for the gun, it went off twice. Investigators say damron then dragged her through the woods, where he assaulted her. "she's got a lot of bruising, and she had a fracture in her face. It was bad." Damron is accused of taking her back to his trailer abusing her for hours. And deputies she was able to run for her life and call 911 after he fell asleep. With officers arresting him without incidentnd gathering evidence with owensboro ?9 unit. Family members say she now out of the hospital recovering from her physical and emotional damage. "the crisis center said it was most important for her to talk about things to family so she wouldn't get ptsd." Damron is currently in the ohio county detention center. Which is where the victim's family say?they don't want to see him leave. "that he doesn't get out on bond. That he stays in there until they take him to trail." His bond is currently set at $10? Thousand dollars cash. Eh 44news owensboro authorities confirming a murde? Suicide from over the weekend. Thomas and jacklyn west's bodies were found in their home sunday? Along possum trot road in daviess county. An autopsy confirms thomas shot jacklyn before killing himself. Detectives*also saying a child was at the home when the shootings happened. Police looking into an armed robbery? At an adult book store near downtown evansville. This happened at lover's playground monday night. Police say a man buying an item ended up pulling out a knife and demanding money from one of the workers. That store is located in the 500 block of north main street. They say the thief took off? And no arrests have been made. Burger king on covert avenue is back open after closing last week. The store shut down and red caution tape surrounded the building last thursday. We're learning the restaurant owners were dealing with a carbon monoxide leak because of a bad grill. "the equipment wasn't functioning, so fire department building commission were contacted, then they notified us later on about that. They were closed until they had it fixed. They fixed it. They got to reopen." Employees say they've replaced their equipment? And they're back up and running. Also developing in evansville police are looking into a brea?in at a*popular thrift shop. Employees at the goodwill on first avenue noticed an office window was broken. They say their safe was destroyed? But they weren't able to take anything of value from their office. Police say they noticed a few footprints? And they've collected evidence. If you know anything about the brea?in? Please call police. Tonight on fox 44news a nine? A record day on wall street. Stocks making a big comeback? After one of the worst days in trading across the region. Plus? Governor andy beshear helping kentuckians this week dealing with the coronavirus. And tonight at ?30? Spring break or bust. College students continuing their plans? Despite looming coronavirus concerns. But first? A weather alert for later this week. Chief meteorologis t cameron hopman is tracking some big changes in your forecast. A closer look



Recent related news from verified sources Salesforce COO Bret Taylor says he wants to 'double down' on strategies started by former co-CEO Keith Block · Salesforce COO Bret Taylor said he hopes to "double down" on the strategies former co-CEO Keith...

Business Insider - Published 5 days ago



‘On My Block’ Creator Lauren Iungerich Signs Overall Deal at Netflix “On My Block” co-creator Lauren Iungerich has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix, the...

The Wrap - Published 5 days ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this ❄️🟪🚶🏻‍♂️😎® might have to block you fir these fax 😔😣 https://t.co/tj2p9xUPfa 2 seconds ago IowaPatriot *** RT @marklevinshow: Netanyahu's conservative block actually crushed Gantz's block, but the Israeli press is so leftwing and so lousy, you wo… 4 seconds ago ;( U COULD BLOCK IN ALL OF THEM???? HOW DID I NEVER KNOW THIS 4 seconds ago lexi RT @ClappinessBot: I'm a social commentary bot, retweeting those who believe that the handclap emoji between words in a tweet does somethin… 5 seconds ago CC✨ RT @stfudecade: when you block him on all social media & he starts showing up in your dreams https://t.co/GuHfqKbn6Q 6 seconds ago Liyahtheepony RT @yo__yb: If I block you on everything & you don’t reach out by email, you not the one for me 6 seconds ago Crystal Alexis RT @aereyyyy: ON MY BLOCK S3 DROPS TOMORROW PLEASE DO NOT BOTHER ME I WILL BE BOOKED N BUSY THANKS IN ADVANCE. 6 seconds ago vanessa ⁷ Me waiting to watch on my block but S3 isn’t posted yet 😭😭😭 excuse me !! @netflix 7 seconds ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Big Freedia Discusses Friendship With Kesha & What To Expect From New ‘Louder’ EP | Billboard On The Block For the latest episode of On The Block, Big Freedia -- aka New Orleans' Queen of Bounce -- speaks about experimenting with her new, poppier sound on ‘Louder,’ her creative partnership with Kesha,.. Credit: Billboard Duration: 20:33Published 8 hours ago Philadelphia Police Make Arrest In Fatal Shooting In Fern Rock Officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Chew Avenue, just after 8:45 a.m. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:25Published 7 hours ago